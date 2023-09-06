Texas AG Ken Paxton’s orders to help donor rattled office, former aides say at impeachment trail

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor’s employee is at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption. One of Paxton’s former close aides testified Wednesday that he confronted the Republican about why he appeared to keep going out of his way to help one of his donors. Jeff Mateer says when he learned of the continued affair, that explained why. Mateer is one of the deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI, and he’s the first key witness in a trial that could last weeks. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has called his impeachment politically motivated.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.