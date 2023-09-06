The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria rises to 12

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria have recovered the bodies of five more people following floods after fierce rainstorms. The discoveries increased the death toll in the three neighboring countries to 12 on Wednesday. The storm that hit a campsite in northwestern Turkey near the border with Bulgaria late Tuesday also flooded streets and hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods in Istanbul. At least seven people died in the country. In Greece, a record rainfall caused at least two deaths near the central city of Volos. The government of Bulgaria says three people died there.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.