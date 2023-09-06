Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people have been found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota. Police say the bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police haven’t disclosed names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.” The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.