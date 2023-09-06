Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a White House adviser to President Donald Trump acted as if he were “above the law” when he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecutors summarized their case at a trial Wednesday for Peter Navarro, who had promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in 2020. Navarro is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. A defense attorney argues Navarro didn’t ignore the House Jan. 6 committee, instead telling members to contact the Republican former president about what might be protected by executive privilege. Navarro faces up to a year behind bars if convicted.

