UK government likened to ‘cowboy builders’ as 147 schools named at risk due to crumbling concrete

LONDON (AP) — The British government has been accused of “cutting corners” as it published a list of 147 schools in England that are potentially at risk of collapse from crumbling concrete. The list, released Wednesday, suggests that 19 schools have had to delay the start of the new academic year because of the concrete crisis and that students at 24 others will receive some remote learning, with four having switched to fully remote learning at the weekend. Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, likened the government to “cowboys running the country” during a rowdy first Prime Minister’s Questions session following the summer break. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted his government acted “decisively.”

