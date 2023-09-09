Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-2 against Coco Gauff in the US Open women’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way to the lead in the U.S. Open women’s final, winning the first set 6-2 against Coco Gauff. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka broke Gauff’s serve three times before taking the set in 40 minutes Saturday. She is trying to win her second Grand Slam title, having started the year by winning the Australian Open. Gauff, the 19-year-old American who is seeded No. 6, will have to overcome another deficit to win her first Grand Slam title. She lost the first set in two of her victories during this U.S. Open.

