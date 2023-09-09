US Open women’s final between Gauff and Sabalenka goes to third set

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has sent the U.S. Open women’s final against Aryna Sabalenka to a deciding third set. Gauff won the second set 6-3 Saturday after Sabalenka won the first set 6-2 in 40 minutes. Gauff, seeking her first Grand Slam title, is trying to win for the third time in her seven matches at this U.S. Open after losing the first set. She rallied after slow starts against Laura Siegemund in the first round and Elise Mertens in the third round. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka lost a set for just the second time in this tournament.

