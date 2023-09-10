Delta Air Lines employees work up a sweat at boot camp, learning how to deice planes
By DAVID KOENIG and MARK VANCLEAVE
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The temperature says it’s summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to deice an airplane — a critical part of flying during the cold winter months. Every summer, Delta brings about 400 workers to Minneapolis to a three-day “summer deice boot camp.” Then they go back to their home bases and training co-workers, 6,000 in all. Instructors say deicing is the last line of defense when it comes to winter flying. And the hardest part of training newbies? Learning to drive the big trucks and go up in a cherry-picker to spray planes.