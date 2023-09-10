Novak Djokovic takes a two-set lead in the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has moved within one set of a 24th Grand Slam singles title, winning a tiebreaker to take the second set against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final in 1 hour, 44 minutes. Djokovic won the first set 6-3, then erased a set point late in the second set before winning the tiebreaker 7-5. The 36-year-old from Serbia, trying to become the oldest man to win the U.S. Open title in the professional era, looked weary at times during the set but won the final three points to win it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.