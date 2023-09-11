Bosnia court confirms charges against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik for defying top international envoy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia says it has confirmed an indictment against Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik on charges of defying the top international envoy overseeing peace in the Balkan country. Bosnian prosecutors filed the charges last month but the indictment had to be approved by the court to become valid. If tried and convicted, Dodik could face up to five years in prison. Dodik has rejected the charges and sought to present them as an attack on Serbs in Bosnia, as tensions persist long after the end of the 1992-95 war that left over 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.

