Cease-fire declared after days of intense fighting in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — An “immediate and lasting cease-fire” has been declared after a top Lebanese general met with officials from rival Palestinian factions, following days of fighting in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, which left has left six people dead and more than 50 wounded. The fighting broke out Thursday night after nearly a month of calm in Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the port city of Sidon between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups. The cease-fire was announced Monday after a day of intense fighting with stray bullets and shells hit residential areas in the country’s third-largest city.

