Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says he should have called police
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
A man charged with assisting the leaders of a plan to kidnap Michigan’s governor is denying any role. But he told jurors that he should have contacted police when talk turned to obtaining explosives. William Null, brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are on trial in Antrim County. They are the last of 14 men charged in state or federal court since FBI agents broke up a kidnapping conspiracy against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The Nulls and Molitor are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months, making recordings and collecting evidence. Whitmer was not physically harmed.