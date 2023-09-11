Palm Springs Fire Department holds 8th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony

The Palm Springs Fire Department commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during their 8th annual "Promised to Never Forget" ceremony.

This ceremony was one of the many remembrance events that will be taking place across the valley today. For more on local 9/11 memorial ceremonies, click here.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence at approximately 5:46 a.m. PST, the exact time the first hijacked plane hit the north tower at the World Trade Center.

The Palm Springs Fire Department Honor Guard closed out the ceremony by lowering the flag near the year-round 9/11 memorial to half staff.

First responders and attendees were then invited to touch the I-beam from Ground Zero that was placed at the fire department in 2013.

News Channel 3 was at the remembrance ceremony this morning where she spoke to first responders and attendees who reflected on the importance of honoring those lost on 9/11.