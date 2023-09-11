Ukraine claims to recapture Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea’s annexation
ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military says it recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms from Russia in the Black Sea. The military reported Monday that it was also making in occupied areas near Bakhmut. That’s a city in eastern Ukraine that was left in ruins after the war’s longest and deadliest fighting. Ukraine says the recapture of the Boyko Towers platforms that Russia seized in 2015 provides a foothold toward taking back Crimea. The deputy defense minister said Ukrainian forces also liberated part of a Donetsk province town and advanced on two other towns south of Bakhmut. The reported gains come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin