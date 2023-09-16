An explosion hits an apartment in northern Syria. At least 1 person was killed with others wounded

BEIRUT (AP) — Pro-government media outlets in Syria are reporting that an explosion has ripped through an apartment on the second floor of a building in a northern town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters Saturday killing at least one person and wounding others. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion in Afrin. The town has been under the control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018 following a Turkey-backed military operation that pushed Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.