A railroad worker died after being struck by a remote-controlled train. Unions have concerns

Railroad unions are calling for a review following the death of a worker who died over the weekend after he was struck by a remote-controlled train in a CSX railyard in Ohio. The unions that represented carman Fred Anderson said Sunday that his death highlights the need for an in-depth review of the use of remote-controlled locomotives. Every major railroad has used them for years. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Anderson’s death. The president of the Transportation Communications Union says regulators need to ensure that remote-control technology is making workers safer and not just “replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.