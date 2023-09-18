A truck-bus collision in northern South Africa leaves 20 dead, most of them miners going to work

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A head-on collision between a truck and a bus ferrying workers to a mine in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province has left 20 people dead. Construction company Murray & Roberts Cementation says 17 of its workers, who were being transported to the Venetia mine in Musina close to the Zimbabwe border, died in the accident on Sunday. Four other workers were injured. The workers were reportedly going to work on an underground project at a mine owned by mining giant De Beers. Traffic officials were still on the scene of the accident on Monday to investigate the cause. Provincial Transport Minister Florence Radzilani, who visited the crash site Monday, lamented the state of some of the trucks that travel on the roads.

