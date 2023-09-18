Atlantic nations commit to environmental, economic cooperation on sidelines of UN meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 30 Atlantic countries on four continents have committed to bolster coordination on economic development, environmental protection, maritime issues and more. The adoption of the Declaration on Atlantic Cooperation was announced on Monday evening at a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The declaration includes a commitment to an open Atlantic free from interference, coercion, or aggressive action. The World Bank estimates that Atlantic Ocean commerce contributes $1.5 trillion annually to the global economy. It expects that figure to double by 2030.

