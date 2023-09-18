Military searches near South Carolina lakes for fighter jet whose pilot safely ejected

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching near two South Carolina lakes for a military jet that apparently crashed after a Marine Corps pilot ejected over the weekend. The search for the missing F-35B Lightning II jet was focused Monday on two lakes near North Charleston. Military officials say the pilot parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighborhood Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. Cpl. Christian Cortez, a Marine with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, says there was a mishap involving the jet and that the search is ongoing. He says exactly what happened is still under investigation.

