Wexton won’t seek reelection to Congress after new medical diagnosis

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northern Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton says she won’t seek reelection next year after learning that she has a severe form of Parkinson’s disease. Wexton is a Democrat who announced in April that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and that she planned to continue her work in Congress. On Monday, she said her diagnosis has been modified to progressive supra-nuclear palsy. She describes it as “a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.” Wexton says she received the new diagnosis after feeling like she wasn’t responding well to treatment. She plans to continue serving the rest of her term. It runs through 2024.

