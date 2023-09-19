Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a Florida home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the woman placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her. She immediately became ill and called out for help. She was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff’s office said she was in “very serious” condition Tuesday. Her name and age weren’t released. Officials caught the snake and it was euthanized. Eastern diamondback bites kill about 20% of their victims if not treated.

