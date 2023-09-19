Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh and 3 people are reported killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijan’s forces have opened fire on Armenian positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in what Azerbaijan is calling an “anti-terrorist operation.” Ethnic Armenian officials are reporting heavy shelling around their region’s capital. At least three civilians on both sides have been reported killed, and 23 were wounded. The Azerbaijan defense ministry says the operation began Tuesday hours after four soldiers and two civilians died in landmine explosions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The reports have raised concerns that a full-scale war over the region could resume between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which fought heavily for six weeks in 2020.

