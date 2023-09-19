Édgar Barrera, Karol G, Shakira, and more lead Latin Grammy nominations

The 2023 Latin Grammy nominations are here. Édgar Barrera, the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Shakira, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations with 13. Those nods include record, album, songwriter, and producer of the year. Just behind him are some of his collaborators, like Karol G, Shakira, and Camilo. They have seven nominations each, as does Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, the Colombian songwriter who works under the moniker Keityn. The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Nov. 16 in Sevilla, Spain. It will broadcast live on Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain.

