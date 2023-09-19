For filmmakers, ‘Oppenheimer’s’ $900M-plus haul is an important moment for Hollywood and theaters
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Hopes were always high for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The studio knew the film was great, and commercial, but no one in the industry expected that a long, talky, R-rated drama would earn over $900 million. As of Monday, “Oppenheimer’s” was nearing $913 million, making it Nolan’s third highest grossing film, trailing only the “Dark Knight” sequels. It’s also the third biggest movie of the year behind “Barbie” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the most successful biopic ever. It’s a staggering sum that has been driven by audiences of all ages and an enthusiasm for film and large format screenings.