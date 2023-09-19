From London, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif blames ex-army chief for his 2017 ouster
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is claiming the country’s former powerful military and spy chiefs orchestrated his ouster in 2017, when he was forced to step down after being convicted of corruption. Sharif spoke on Monday to leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League party via a video link from London, where he has been living in self-imposed exile since 2019. At the time, he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment abroad. Sharif’s party said on Tuesday he will return home next month ahead of parliamentary elections. Sharif has always denied the corruption charges that prompted the Supreme Court to remove him from power.