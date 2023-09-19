London police force says it will take years to remove officers accused of corruption and misconduct
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of London police officers are facing dismissal as the department steps up efforts to get rid of police officers accused of corruption and other misconduct. A series of scandals eroded public trust and a scathing report found it was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic. The Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday that more than 1,000 officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties. That means the public is likely to be bombarded with stories of police misconduct over the next few years as the department works through the backlog of cases and around 60 officers face disciplinary proceedings each month.