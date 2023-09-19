Palace of Versailles celebrates its 400th anniversary and hosts King Charles III for state dinner

PARIS (AP) — France is rolling out the red carpet for King Charles III’s state visit at one of its most magnificent and emblematic monuments: The Palace of Versailles, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary. Charles and Queen Camilla’s three-day trip to Paris and Bordeaux starts on Wednesday and includes a grand dinner at the palace in the presence of over 150 guests in the Hall of Mirrors. The palace has recently opened a gallery retracing its history, from its creation as a modest hunting lodge in 1623 to last century’s key diplomatic events — including the visits of Charles’ predecessors.

By SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

