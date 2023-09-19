Pennsylvania wants to make it easier to register to vote when drivers get or renew a license
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration says it’s trying to make it easier for someone to register to vote when they are getting or renewing a driver’s license in the state. Starting Tuesday, prompts on the computer screens in driver’s license centers will take users to a template to register to vote. That leaves it up to them to choose not to register. Previously, the user was asked whether they wanted to register to vote. Twenty-three other states and Washington, D.C., already have varying models of what’s called “automatic voter registration.” Researchers say automatic voter registration increases registration and boosts the number of people voting.