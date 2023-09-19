Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its food products
By JAMEY KEATEN and ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country. The move announced Tuesday by the Ukrainian prime minister widens a rift between Ukraine and three members of the European Union. The bloc has been a pivotal backer of Kyiv as it works to fight off Russia’s invasion. In a break with the wider EU, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced bans on grain and other food from Ukraine, a major agricultural supplier to parts of the world where people are going hungry. They were joined Tuesday by Croatia. Farmers say the imports hurt growers by lowering local prices.