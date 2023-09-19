Vatican considers child sexual abuse allegations against a former Australian bishop

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Catholic church leader says the Vatican is considering the findings of a church investigation into “very serious and deeply distressing” child sexual abuse allegations against a former Australian bishop. Christopher Saunders resigned as bishop of Broome in 2021 after police announced they had dropped a sex crime investigation. Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe said Tuesday the church investigation into Saunders began last year after the police investigation ended. Costelloe says he hopes the Vatican’s ruling on Saunders’ guilty “will not be unduly delayed.” Costelloe says Saunders denies any wrongdoing. News media says the report found Saunders likely sexually assaulted four Indigenous youths and potentially groomed another 67 Indigenous youths and men.

