Wisconsin Republican leader blocks pay raises in continuation of DEI fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly is blocking pay raises for University of Wisconsin employees unless the university cuts diversity, equity and inclusion spending by $32 million. The move comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on lawmakers to spend even more on higher education. That is part of Evers’ special session call for Wednesday to spend $1 billion on child care, paid family leave, higher education and other efforts. Republicans say they will reject his measures. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won’t allow UW pay increases to take effect until the university cuts DEI programs.

