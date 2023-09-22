Germany considering short-term migration border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic

BERLIN (AP) — A government official says that Germany is considering establishing short-term border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic to keep irregular migrants from entering the country. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told a German newspaper on Friday that setting up temporary police checks at border crossings would help Germanyprevent the smuggling and trafficking of people. She added that the increased border checks would need to be combined with the already ongoing random police checks that are being carried out. Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic belong to the European Union’s visa-free zone known as the Schengen Area.

