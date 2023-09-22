Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado judge overseeing the lawsuit attempting to bar former President Donald Trump from The White House using a rare constitutional clause has issued an order prohibiting threats and intimidation regarding the case. District Court Judge Sarah Block Wallace said Friday she was doing so for the safety of those involved in the case, including her and her own staff. The lawyers suing to disqualify Trump under a Civil War-era clause of the 14th Amendment noted that the federal prosecutor leading the criminal case against Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election last week sought a gag order on the former president for threatening witnesses, lawyers and the judge in that case.

