Traveling Tennessee pastor indicted for several counts of ‘rape of a child’

By Jason Lamb

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WTVF) — A well-known traveling pastor and his wife are facing charges in connection to child rape.

Court documents show that Benjamin Garlick was indicted on five counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child and five counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Minor under the age of 13, among other charges, spanning from February 2021 to just last month.

Youtube videos show Garlick often preaching to the Hispanic community in Tennessee and other states.

On this GoFundMe page, Garlick appears to ask churches for $40,000 for a “Garlick Family Ministry Van” to help him travel from place to place.

His wife, Shaantal, was also arrested in connection to the case.

She has already bonded out, but her husband remains in jail on a $750,000 bond.

The indictments don’t say what child was abused, or if there was more than one.

Murfreesboro Police say the investigation into the Garlick case remains active and ongoing, so they can’t say much more right now.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.