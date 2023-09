ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2023, about gender-affirming care for minors, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the North Dakota ban. The law does not explicitly block doctors from switching patients’ treatments or specify a statute or limitations for civil lawsuits over damages.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.