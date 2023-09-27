Scottish officials approve UK’s first drug consumption room intended for safer use of illegal drugs

LONDON (AP) — Scottish authorities have approved a multimillion pound drug consumption room. It’s the first government-backed place in the U.K. where users can take illegal drugs such as cocaine and heroin under supervision by medical staff. Local officials in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Wednesday approved the 2.3 million-pound or $2.8 million facility. The project was first proposed in 2016 following an HIV outbreak in Glasgow among people who injected drugs in public places. It is backed by the Scottish government. But some lawmakers have raised concerns about the impact on local residents and businesses. Proponents say evidence from more than 100 similar facilities worldwide show they work to save lives and reduce overall costs to health services.

