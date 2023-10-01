Turkish media report an explosion has been heard in Ankara on the day the Parliament reconvenes
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a loud explosion was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire. The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was no immediately known. Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. There was no immediate reports of any casualties. Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.