Army officer pepper-sprayed during traffic stop asks for a new trial in his lawsuit against police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was struck and pepper-sprayed by two police officers during a traffic stop in Virginia is asking for a new trial. Video of the 2020 encounter between Lt. Caron Nazario and Windsor police officers was viewed millions of times and highlighted Black drivers’ fears of police mistreatment. In a legal brief filed Monday, Nazario argues that a court erred when it found the officers had probable cause to believe he committed the crimes of eluding police, obstruction of justice and failure to obey an order. Nazario is asking a federal appeals court to overturn rulings by the trial judge after jurors found mostly in favor of the officers.

