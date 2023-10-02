Florida man who murdered women he met in bars set to die by lethal injection

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A man is scheduled to die by lethal injection after killing two women in 1996 during a nine-day rampage in north Florida. Michael Zack III is set to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was sentenced to death for murdering Ravonne Smith, a bar employee he befriended. Zack beat, raped and stabbed her four times in the chest with an oyster knife at the home she shared with her boyfriend. He was also convicted and sentenced separately for killing Laura Rosillo, who he met a day earlier at another bar. Zack’s lawyers sought to stop the execution, arguing he is a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome and posttraumatic stress disorder, but that was denied Monday by the Supreme Court.

