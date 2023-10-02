Multiple people have died in a plane crash near the Utah desert tourist community of Moab

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A plane crash outside the eastern Utah tourist town of Moab has killed multiple people on board. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement the plane crashed Sunday evening shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Moab. The sheriff’s office said all four people on board the plane were killed, but the Federal Aviation Administration reports that three people died and one person had serious injuries. According to an FAA report on recent crashes, the single-engine Piper plane has the same tail number as a plane registered to North Dakota state Senator Doug Larsen of Mandan. It was not immediately known whether he was on board.

