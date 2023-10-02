Typhoon Koinu strengthens as it moves toward Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Koinu, traveling westward from the Pacific, is strengthening as it moves toward Taiwan. Meteorologists on the island said Monday that the storm is expanding in size and is expected to make landfall in Taiwan by Thursday morning. The typhoon was moving northwest with sustained winds of 89 mph and gusts of up to 112 mph. A typhoon bulletin from the Philippines weather bureau said that Typhoon Koinu, also known as Typhoon Jenny, is “forecast to steadily intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach its peak intensity tomorrow.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.