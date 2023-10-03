Skip to Content
News

Another sign that the US job market remains hot after US job openings rise unexpectedly in August

By
Published 7:12 AM

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates. The Labor Department said Tuesday that American employers posted 9.6 million job openings in August, up from 8.9 million in July. Economists had expected 8.9 million vacancies in August. The number of layoffs and of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — were both essentially unchanged from July. The inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve want to see the red-hot U.S. job market cool off, reducing pressure on businesses to raise pay.,

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content