Atlanta will pay $3.75M to family of Nebraska man who died after being handcuffed and held face down

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will pay $3.75 million to the family of a Nebraska man who died after police handcuffed him face down. The City Council approved the settlement Monday after a medical examiner determined that Ricardo Dorado Jr.’s Aug. 21, 2022 death was a homicide. The medical examiner ruled the death of the Lexington, Nebraska, resident was caused by prone restraint cardiac arrest. Complicating factors included Dorado having methamphetamine in his system, getting hit in the head by officers’ batons, and heart disease. Officers arrested Dorado after he brawled with them at a convenience store. Atlanta has paid more than $8 million this year to settle claims against the police department.

