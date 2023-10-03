Czechs reintroduce random checks on the border with Slovakia to prevent illegal migration

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has announced it will reintroduce random checks along its border with neighboring Slovakia to stem a flow of migrants. The Interior Ministry says the measure will become effective on Wednesday and should be in place for at least 10 days. Interior Minister Vit Rakusan says the step was closely coordinated with neighboring countries, including Poland, which decided to launch similar checks at its border with Slovakia. Germany last week increased police patrols along “smuggling routes” on the border with Poland and the Czech Republic in an effort to prevent more migrants from entering the country.

