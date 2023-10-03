Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs police searching for other victims in ride-share sexual assault case

Published 10:29 AM

Desert Hot Springs police are searching for other victims that may have been sexually assaulted by Luis Enriquez Lora.

Lora, a Desert Hot Springs man, is being held without bail Tuesday morning, accused of sexually assaulting two ride-share drivers. 

Desert Hot Springs police believe there may be other potential victims and want them to come forward. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with Desert Hot Springs police for more on this case and what ride-share drivers can do to stay safe. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for additional details.

Tatum Larsen

