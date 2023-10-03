Skip to Content
Detroit-area mayor indicted on bribery charge alleging he took $50,000 to facilitate property sale

Published 3:15 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit mayor has been indicted on a federal bribery charge for allegedly demanding $50,000 in bribes to facilitate the sale of a city property to an outside party. The indictment Tuesday alleges Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly accepted the bribes from September 2022 through this past April. Prosecutors say the bribes began at $5,000 monthly until Wimberly demanded more and they rose to $10,000 monthly. The 49-year-old Wimberly could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted. He was elected in 2019 and is seeking reelection this year.

Associated Press

