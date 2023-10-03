Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to die by injection

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A man is scheduled to die by a chemical injeciton for killing two women during a north Florida rampage over a quartery century ago. Michael Zack III is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Ravonne Smith, a bar employee who was beaten, raped and stabbed with an oyster knife. Zack also was convicted and sentenced separately for killing Laura Rosillo, a woman he met a day earlier at another bar. The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to block Florida’s execution plan. Zack’s lawyers had argued he was a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder.

