Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. No one knows for sure what comes next.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House of Representatives has entered uncharted territory after a last-ditch, right-wing effort to remove fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the speakership succeeded. A resolution — titled a motion to vacate — was brought forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and passed with the support of eight Republicans and every single Democrat present. The effort made McCarthy the first speaker in history to be removed from office. It now remains unclear how House Republicans move forward or who could be elected to become their next speaker.

