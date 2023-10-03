Late-night fire burns several recreation vehicles at Indio’s Empire Polo Club

A late-night fire in Indio damaged several recreation vehicles before firefighters could extinguish the flames on the festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club.

The vehicles caught fire on a property along Avenue 52 and Clinton Street at 10:13 p.m., according to CalFire Riverside.

An eyewitness told KESQ News Channel 3 that firefighters had trouble accessing the blaze due to a locked gate.

Daniel Rodriguez

Flames and smoke billowed into the night sky.

There was no immediate word from authorities on the exact damage or if there were any injuries.

Goldenvoice's newest festival installment Power Trip is gearing up this week at the Empire Polo Club.

It's not clear if the vehicles may have been connected to that event.

Daniel Rodriguez

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.