No Labels asks state Democratic chairs to back off after Biden said democracy allows for third party

A group laying the groundwork for a possible third-party presidential ticket is pleading with state Democratic Party officials not to interfere with its work after President Joe Biden said its leaders have a democratic right to create a new party. No Labels officials pointed to the president’s recent comments in an open letter sent Tuesday to state party chairs, framing their work as advancing the democratic principles that Biden has stood up for. They are angry that anti-No Labels talking points developed by the center-left group Third Way were distributed to state party leaders. Democrats fear a No Labels candidate could act as a spoiler and cost Biden the 2024 election.

